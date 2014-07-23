SS Ruben Tejada took a pitch to the left hand in Monday’s fifth inning but stayed in the game. Team trainers came out to check on Tejada, who was in obvious pain but shook it off before taking first base. “I‘m sure we’ll get it checked, but it seems OK,” manager Terry Collins said. “It swelled up pretty fast. I was surprised.”

C Travis d‘Arnaud was credited with the first triple of his major league career Tuesday, when what appeared to be a bloop single into centerfield turned into a three-bagger -- thanks to a defensive gaffe on Seattle CF James Jones. The rookie center fielder tried to make a sliding catch, only to realize at the last second that he’d taken a bad angle on the ball. D‘Arnaud rounded first and second after the ball bounced in front of Jones and rolled past him to the warning track. The RBI triple gave the Mets a 1-0 lead.

1B Lucas Duda hit the longest home run at Seattle’s Safeco Field this season with a 446-foot solo shot in Tuesday’s eighth inning. “If it goes out, it goes out,” Duda said of the big blast, which marked the longest home run hit at Safeco Field this season and the farthest since Mark Teixiera hit a 462-foot homer here in 2007. “I hit it pretty good.”

RHP Jacob deGrom put together his third consecutive dominant start of the season Tuesday, when he held Seattle to one run and five hits over seven innings. He has thrown seven innings in each of his past three starts while allowing just two total runs. DeGrom is now 4-1 with a 1.59 ERA over his past six starts.

RHP Bartolo Colon is scheduled to start Wednesday’s game in Seattle, where he has had plenty of success over the years. While the Mets have very little experience playing at Safeco Field, Colon has started 14 times there. He has a 12-1 record and 2.10 ERA to show for it.

CF Curtis Granderson fell ill late Monday night and was not available to play in Tuesday’s game at Seattle. Granderson went 0-for-5 with four strikeouts in Monday’s 5-2 loss to the Mariners. A few hours later, he became ill, according to manager Terry Collins.

LF Chris Young was not in the lineup Tuesday, due in part to the cramps he was experiencing in his left calf the previous night. Young typically plays against left-handed starters, so he probably won’t be in the lineup Wednesday, when the Mets face Seattle and RHP Taijuan Walker. After that, the next four starting pitchers New York is scheduled to face are right-handers as well.