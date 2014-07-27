INF Eric Campbell struck out in the sixth inning, pinch-hitting for LHP Jon Niese. Campbell is 7-for-16 (.437) as a pinch hitter this season -- the second-best average among pinch hitters in baseball. He’s batting .344 (10-for-29) in July.

CF Curtis Granderson snapped an 0-for-18 skid with a third-inning double Saturday at Milwaukee. Over his last 11 games, Granderson is batting .196 (9-for-46), and he has struck out 12 times in his last five games.

3B Manny Machado (back spasms) was back in the lineup Saturday after missing four consecutive games.

RHP Buddy Carlyle was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas Saturday, taking the place of RHP Diasuke Matsuzaka, who was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Carlyle had a 1.29 ERA in seven innings of relief this season but was designated for assignment earlier in the week to make room for LHP Jon Niese.

RHP Diasuke Matsuzaka (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day disabled list. Matsuzaka returned to New York on Friday for an MRI when he felt discomfort after allowing two home runs in two innings of relief Thursday at Milwaukee.