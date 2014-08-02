RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) took his biggest step yet in his rehab on Friday, when he threw off a mound for the first time since undergoing the operation last Oct. 22. Harvey threw about 20 pitches in the Mets bullpen and said once again that he hopes to pitch for the Mets this season -- except this time he said he wants to do it in the playoffs. General manager Sandy Alderson, alas, once again said Harvey will almost certainly be limited to pitching in the instructional league and Arizona Fall League and that he will stop throwing in October so that he can be ready to go for spring training in February.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to continue his red-hot stretch -- and continue to vault himself into the National League Rookie of the Year consideration -- when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the second game of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. DeGrom has won his last four starts, including last Sunday, when he allowed four hits and two walks while striking out four over 6 1/3 shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Milwaukee Brewers. DeGrom has a microscopic 0.66 ERA over his last four starts and a 1.37 ERA in his last seven starts dating back to June 21. His ERA now stands at 2.79, down from a season-high 4.39 on June 16. The impressive stretch has turned deGrom -- who easily leads all NL rookies in starts, innings pitched and strikeouts -- into the biggest challenger to Cincinnati Reds OF Billy Hamilton for NL Rookie of the Year honors. This will be deGrom’s first career start against the Giants.

C Taylor Teagarden was activated from the 15-day disabled list Friday and outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas. Teagarden hit .143 with one homer and five RBIs in nine games for the Mets before he was placed on the disabled list with a strained right hamstring on June 24. He hit .222 with one homer and four RBIs in 16 rehab games between the rookie-level Gulf Coast League Mets, Class-A St. Lucie and Triple-A Las Vegas.

LHP Jonathon Niese took a hard-luck loss Friday, when he allowed five runs (three earned) on nine hits over eight innings as the Mets fell to the Giants, 5-1. Niese, whose throwing error in the second led to two unearned runs for the Giants, walked none and struck out four while throwing 87 pitches, including a remarkable 69 for strikes. The outing marked only the second time this season Niese has thrown eight innings in a start. He’d thrown just 11 innings combined in his first two starts since returning from the disabled list on July 21. Niese is 5-7 with a 3.24 ERA in 20 starts this season.