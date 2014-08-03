RHP Noah Syndergaard continued to pitch well at Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday when he allowed eight hits and no walks while striking out seven over six shutout innings. Syndergaard, ranked as one of the top pitching prospects in the game prior to the season, has given up just two runs (one earned) over his last three starts, a stretch of 17 1/3 innings in which he’s lowered his overall ERA from 5,74 to 4.85.

RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery) made his fifth rehab start Friday, when he allowed two runs over four innings for Single-A St. Lucie. He has a 4.85 ERA over 13 innings of work for St. Lucie and the Mets’ rookie-level affiliate in the Gulf Coast League. Hefner, who underwent the surgery last Aug. 28, hopes to pitch for the Mets this season.

RHP Jacob deGrom’s magnificent run continued Saturday, when the rookie carried a no-hitter into the seventh inning and ended up earning the win after allowing two runs on four hits and one walk while striking out seven over a career-high 7 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 4-2 victory over the Giants. DeGrom allowed only one walk in the first 6 2/3 innings before giving up a double to Giants 3B Pablo Sandoval. It was the third-longest no-hit bid by a rookie in franchise history. DeGrom is 6-1 with a 1.52 ERA in his last eight starts, a stretch in which he has lowered his overall ERA from 4.39 to 2.77. He has also won his last five starts, the first Mets rookie to perform that feat since RHP Dillon Gee did it in 2011.

RHP Bartolo Colon will pursue the 200th win of his career Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the third game of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Colon, who is trying to become the third active pitcher with 200 wins, has won two straight starts. He earned the victory on Monday, when he gave up one run on 10 hits and one walk while striking out six over 7 2/3 innings as the Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies. 7-1. The win made Colon the third Mets pitcher in history to win at least 10 games in his age-40 season after Orel Hershiser (1999) and Tom Glavine (2006 and 2007). Colon is 2-1 with a 4.32 ERA in four career starts against the Giants. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Giants on May 20, 2012, when, as a member of the Oakland Athletics, Colon allowed two runs in five innings as the Athletics beat the Giants, 6-2.