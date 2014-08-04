OF Michael Conforto, the Mets’ first-round pick in the 2014 draft, hit his first professional homer Saturday when he went deep for Class A Brooklyn. Conforto, whom the Mets selected with the 10th pick out of Oregon State, is hitting .352 with one homer and eight RBIs in 15 games for Brooklyn.

RHP Bartolo Colon’s first bid for his 200th career win went poorly Sunday, when he gave up six runs on eight hits and no walks while striking out five over 4 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 9-0 loss to the Giants. The innings pitched tied a season-low for Colon, who lasted just 4 2/3 innings against Colorado on May 1. He allowed at least five runs for the sixth time in 22 starts. Colon, who is trying to become the third active pitcher with 200 wins, is now 10-9 with a 4.12 ERA this season He will try to become the third active pitcher with 200 wins when he takes the mound at Philadelphia next weekend.

3B David Wright singled in the seventh inning Sunday for the Mets’ second and final hit in their 9-0 loss to the Giants. Wright is hitting just .186 (11-for-59) with one extra-base hit since the All-Star Break, a stretch in which his average has fallen from .285 to .271. He has eight homers and 52 RBIs.

RHP Dillon Gee will look to snap a three-start losing streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the San Francisco Giants at Citi Field. Gee took the loss in his most recent start last Tuesday, when he gave up five runs on five hits and three walks while striking out two over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-0. Gee has an 8.10 ERA over his last three starts, a stretch in which his overall ERA has soared from 2.56 to 3.77, which is the highest it has been since following Gee’s third start of the season. In four career starts against the Giants, Gee is 0-1 with a 6.75 ERA. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Giants on July 9, 2013, when Gee gave up five runs over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 10-6 win.