RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) will throw off a mound for the second time Tuesday. Harvey, who threw off a mound Friday for the first time since undergoing surgery last Oct. 22, is scheduled to throw about 20 pitches at the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida. He will remain in Florida for most of the rest of the season and will eventually work his way up to throwing batting practice and facing hitters. Harvey is expected to pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League in October before shutting it down in preparation for spring training.

RHP Zack Wheeler will look to build off his best month as a big leaguer when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. Wheeler went 3-0 with a 1.67 ERA in July and ended the month by earning the win last Wednesday, when he gave up two runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 11-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. July marked the third three-win month of Wheeler’s brief career, but the first time he has posted an ERA below 2.50. He has a 1.63 ERA in his last six starts dating back to June 30. Wheeler is 1-4 with a 4.75 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Nationals on May 18, when Wheeler gave up five runs over six innings as the Mets fell, 6-3.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas following the Mets’ 4-3 loss to the Giants on Monday. Nieuwenhuis was optioned to Las Vegas on July 24 and hit .226 with one homer and four RBIs over his last eight games. In two stints with the Mets this season, Nieuwenhuis is hitting .246 with two homers and 11 RBIs.

OF Bobby Abreu was designated for assignment by the Mets following their 4-3 loss to the Giants on Monday. Abreu technically pinch-hit Monday, though he was called back after the Giants brought in left-hander Javier Lopez. Abreu got off to a fast start with the Mets, for whom he hit .319 with nine extra-base hits in 72 at-bats through June 13, but he had just six hits in his last 50 at-bats. He struggled all season as a pinch-hitter, a role in which he went 2-for-31, including 0-for-22 since May 15. The 40-year-old Abreu, who sat out last season, said he would like to continue his playing career. He leads active players in doubles (574) and walks (1,474).

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (right elbow inflammation) was scheduled to throw off a mound Monday for the first time since going on the disabled list July 26 (retroactive to July 25). Matsuzaka will head to the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida on Tuesday, when the Mets begin a seven-game road trip. He is 3-3 with a 3.87 ERA and one save in 28 games (nine starts) this season for the Mets.