RHP Jennry Mejia said after Monday’s game that he experienced minor tightness in his lower back. Mejia gave up the go-ahead run on two hits and a walk in the ninth inning of Monday’s 4-3 loss to the Giants. “He hit the side of the landing hole and just sort of tweaked his back a little bit. But he’s fine,” manager Terry Collins said Tuesday.

RHP Zack Wheeler struggled early, but went 6 2/3 innings for the victory in Tuesday’s 6-1 win at Washington. He allowed a run on seven hits, while striking out five and walking four -- all in the first three innings. “He’s maturing. He’s really starting to figure out what it takes here,” manager Terry Collins said. “His command wasn’t there in the beginning of the game, but he just continued to battle and stay with it. This kid has really, really gotten better, and as he continues to improve, sky’s the limit I’ll tell you.” It was Wheeler’s seventh straight start of six or more innings and two or fewer runs. During that stretch he’s 4-0 with a 1.59 ERA.

OF Curtis Granderson was given the night off against Washington left-hander Gio Gonzalez. Granderson had started in the last 11 games and was 0-for-14 in his last four. “We’ve got 20 in a row, so I just said, today would be a decent time to let him have a day,” manager Terry Collins said. Eric Campbell got the start in left, with Chris Young in right. Granderson pinch hit in the seventh and flied out.

2B Daniel Murphy continued his impressive post-All Star game run. Murphy had three hits and two RBIs in the Mets 6-1 win over the Washington Nationals Tuesday night. He tripled and scored in the first and added a two-run single in the seventh. Murphy has hit in 12 of his last 14 games, going 22-for-58 (.414) with six doubles and 10 RBIs.

LHP Jonathan Niese (5-7, 3.24 ERA) looks to snap a three-game losing streak Wednesday at Washington. He’s given up 10 earned runs and 25 hits over 19 innings in his last three starts. During his career, he’s 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA in eight starts against Washington, including 2-1 with a 2.23 ERA in six starts at Nationals Park. Last time against the Nationals, Niese took the loss when he gave up five runs, three earned, and eight hits over four innings on May 16th at Washington.