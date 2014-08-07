FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2014 / 9:37 PM / 3 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

1B Lucas Duda had two hits and upped his average to .263. He has four homers and 11 RBIs in his past 11 games.

RHP Jacob deGrom will start the series finale Thursday in Washington. He is 3-0 with a 1.31 ERA in his last three starts. He has an ERA of 1.04 in his last five starts -- the main reason he was the NL rookie of the month in July.

2B Daniel Murphy always seems to do well against the Nationals. On Wednesday he was 2-for-4 and upped his average to .302 this season.

RHP Jonathon Niese gave up eight hits and six runs in six innings, including a three-run homer in the sixth by Danny Espinosa that made it 6-0. Adam LaRoche hit a two-run homer in the first for Washington. “We have to keep giving him work. We will get him back there in two days (in the bullpen) and work on some things,” manager Terry Collins said. Asked if Niese has any physical problems, Collins said, “If it was (physical), he would say something. He is not going to pitch if there are any physical issues.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
