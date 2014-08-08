RHP Jenrry Mejia pitched one inning, a scoreless 12th, but was bothered by a sore right calf muscle and was not available for the 13th. “We will see how he feels tomorrow,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. He has an ERA of 3.61 this season in 41 games.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis had a pinch-hit single in the seventh. He also made a fine diving catch in center field late in the game. He turned 27 on Thursday.

RHP Jacob deGrom, the National League Rookie of the Month for July, got the start at Washington on Thursday afternoon. He had won his last five starts but he did not figure in the decision as he gave up three runs in six innings. The Mets’ starter had not allowed a homer in his previous 10 outings and had gone 67 1/3 innings without allowing a home run until Ian Desmond went deep in the second.

RHP Bartolo Colon will go for the 200th win of his career Friday at Philadelphia. He made his big league debut for the Cleveland Indians on April 4, 1997.

RHP Carlos Torres gave up a walk-off homer to Bryce Harper in the 13th inning and took the loss. “He is a big part of our bullpen,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Torres. “It is very disappointing to us all.” He has an ERA of 3.61 in 50 games this year for the Mets.