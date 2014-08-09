OF Matt Den Dekker was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas after Friday’s game against Philadelphia. Den Dekker, who hit .156 in 17 games with the Mets earlier this season, was batting .334 for Las Vegas.

RHP Bartolo Colon pitched eight strong innings to beat Philadelphia on Friday for his 200th career victory. The 41-year-old Colon allowed one run on six hits to improve to 11-9 this season and 200-137 for his 17-year career, during which he has pitched for eight teams. He is third among active pitchers in victories, trailing only San Francisco’s Tim Hudson (213) and the New York Yankees’ CC Sabathia (208). Colon, who struck out six without walking a batter on Friday, became just the fourth pitcher in the last 90 years to win his 200th game at age 41 or older, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. The others were Tim Wakefield (age 45 in 2011), Charlie Hough (age 44 in 1992) and Jamie Moyer (age 42 in 2005). Colon also became the third Dominican-born pitcher to win 200, joining Juan Marichal (243) and Pedro Martinez (219). He is 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA against the Phillies this season.

OF Chris Young was designated for assignment by the Mets after Friday’s game against Philadelphia. He hit .205 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 88 games.

2B Daniel Murphy went 2-for-4 against Philadelphia on Friday, his fifth straight multi-hit game. Murphy is 12-for-23 (.522) in that stretch. It is the longest streak of multi-hit games in his career, and the longest by a Met since David Wright had a seven-game streak in 2011.

RHP Dillon Gee, Saturday’s starter, was saddled with a no-decision in his last start, a 4-3 loss to San Francisco. He pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on five hits while striking out six and walking three. He is 3-4 with a 7.11 in 12 career appearances against the Phillies, and has struggled in particular against SS Jimmy Rollins (.480 in 25 at-bats) and 1B Ryan Howard (.450, six homers, in 20 at-bats).