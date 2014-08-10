FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
August 10, 2014 / 9:27 PM / 3 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

1B Lucas Duda went 2-for-5 and drove in the decisive run with an 11th-inning single Saturday night against Philadelphia. Both hits came against left-handers, against whom Duda was hitting .149 entering the game.

RHP Zack Wheeler, Sunday’s starter, beat Washington 6-1 in his last start, his fourth straight victory. He went 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run on seven hits, while striking out five and walking four. He is 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA in four career starts against Philadelphia.

3B David Wright singled in the 11th inning Saturday night against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Wright, 1-for-3 Saturday, is 9-for-33 during his hitting streak (.273).

2B Daniel Murphy went 0-for-5 against Philadelphia on Saturday, ending a career-best string of five straight multi-hit games. Murphy went 12-for-23 (.522) in that stretch, which was the longest by a Met since David Wright had seven straight multi-hit efforts in 2011.

RHP Dillon Gee was left with a no-decision Saturday against the Phillies despite allowing one run on three hits over seven innings. Gee, who struck out four and walked three, was trying to end a personal three-game losing streak. He had pitched to a 7.11 ERA in his previous 12 appearances against the Phillies, 11 of them starts, and had compiled a 9.56 ERA in seven appearances at Citizens Bank Park, six of them starts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.