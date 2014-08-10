1B Lucas Duda went 2-for-5 and drove in the decisive run with an 11th-inning single Saturday night against Philadelphia. Both hits came against left-handers, against whom Duda was hitting .149 entering the game.

RHP Zack Wheeler, Sunday’s starter, beat Washington 6-1 in his last start, his fourth straight victory. He went 6 2/3 innings and allowed one run on seven hits, while striking out five and walking four. He is 2-1 with a 2.59 ERA in four career starts against Philadelphia.

3B David Wright singled in the 11th inning Saturday night against the Phillies, extending his hitting streak to eight games. Wright, 1-for-3 Saturday, is 9-for-33 during his hitting streak (.273).

2B Daniel Murphy went 0-for-5 against Philadelphia on Saturday, ending a career-best string of five straight multi-hit games. Murphy went 12-for-23 (.522) in that stretch, which was the longest by a Met since David Wright had seven straight multi-hit efforts in 2011.

RHP Dillon Gee was left with a no-decision Saturday against the Phillies despite allowing one run on three hits over seven innings. Gee, who struck out four and walked three, was trying to end a personal three-game losing streak. He had pitched to a 7.11 ERA in his previous 12 appearances against the Phillies, 11 of them starts, and had compiled a 9.56 ERA in seven appearances at Citizens Bank Park, six of them starts.