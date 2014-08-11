RHP Jenrry Mejia allowed three hits and two runs on Sunday in blowing his third save of the season in the Mets’ 7-6 loss to the Phillies. In his last four appearances, Mejia is 0-2 with a 9.84 ERA. After the game, he admitted he has been pitching through a hernia injury that will require surgery after the season. Mejia wants to keep pitching through it. “Doctors say if it bothers me too much to let him fix it, but I don’t want to let him know because I want to keep pitching,” Mejia said. “I keep trying and throw my ball normal. It doesn’t affect me. (Doctors) gave me some pills and some medication. If I don’t feel normal, too much pain, they’re going to make an operation. But I want to keep pitching. I want to take some pills and keep pitching. I think I can keep going. I‘m ready to go.”

1B Lucas Duda went 1-for-4 on Sunday with a solo homer. It was Duda’s seventh home run since the All-Star break, which is the second most in the major leagues over that stretch.

RHP Zack Wheeler, Sunday’s starter, pitched six innings of three-run, three-hit ball, but earned a no-decision. Wheeler is 4-0 with a 1.93 ERA in eight straight quality starts. Wheeler walked three and threw 112 pitches on Sunday. “Walking guys when we get a big lead is the last thing you want to do. It drove my pinch count up and I was going smooth there for a while and then had to come out because my pitch count was high,” Wheeler said. “That’s starting to get kind of old -- coming out after the sixth, so I‘m going to have to change something.”

RHP Jacob deGrom has been scratched from his scheduled start on Tuesday because of shoulder soreness. The rookie, who is 6-5 with a 2.87 ERA this season, will be examined by team doctors in New York on Monday. Both deGrom and the Mets don’t believe it’s serious, but want to be cautious. “He’s not concerned about it, the trainers really aren‘t,” manager Terry Collins said. “I‘m not overly concerned except he’s a young kid whose got a sore shoulder. That scares me. So we’re going to go get it checked and let the professionals tell us how it is.”

OF Bobby Abreu was released by the Mets Sunday. He was designated for assignment by the Mets following their 4-3 loss to the Giants on Monday.

LHP Jonathon Niese is scheduled to start Monday against the Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. In four starts since returning from the disabled list with shoulder discomfort, Niese is 0-4 with a 5.76 ERA. In 18 career starts against the Phillies, Niese is 7-6 with a 3.03 ERA.