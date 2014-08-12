C Anthony Recker, a native of Catasaqua, Pa., -- about 70 miles north of Pennsylvania -- had the key hit in Monday afternoon’s win over the Phillies, a three-run home run in the seventh inning that broke open a 2-2 game in what would eventually be a 5-3 win. The home run, which snapped an 0-for-19 streak at the plate, was his 11th of his career; eight of those home runs have either tied the game or put his team in front.

RHP Jeremy Hefner (Tommy John surgery in August 2013) has a re-injury to an elbow ligament and a stress fracture in his right ulna. “He’s considering different options right now, it’s possible he might need another surgery,” Mets assistant GM John Ricco said. “I think it might be reconstruction, but I don’t know.”

LF Matt den Dekker went 1-for-3 with a walk in Monday’s win over the Phillies, contributing an RBI double in the seventh inning that tied the game up. Dekker, who would come around to score two batters later on Recker’s home run, came into the game batting just .180 with one RBI in 50 at-bats this season, and it was just the 27-year-old’s eighth career RBI.

RHP Rafael Montero will be Tuesday’s starter, replacing RHP Jacob deGrom, who was placed on the 15-day DL on Monday. Montero, called up from Triple-A Las Vegas, is 0-2 this season at the major-league level with a 5.40 ERA, making four starts during a call-up in May. In 15 starts with Las Vegas, he’s 6-3 with a 3.28 ERA; in his last start, he went eight shutout innings while striking out 11.

RHP Jacob deGrom was placed on the 15-day DL on Monday with rotator cuff tendinitis. The rookie, who is 6-5 with a 2.87 ERA this season, is not expected to miss much time with the injury. “I‘m very relieved,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “That’s about as good as you can hope for, that it was all it was going to be. Give him a little downtime to get some energy and some strength back in his arm and be ready for the last month.”

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka began a rehab assignment with Class St. Lucie on Monday, pitching three scoreless innings. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out three. Matsuzaka went on the 15-day disabled list in late July due to a sore right elbow.

LHP Jonathon Niese (6-8, 3.46 ERA) had his best start since returning from the disabled list, going seven innings against the Phillies and giving up two runs in picking up the win on Monday afternoon. In four starts against the Phillies this season, Niese is 2-0 with a 2.57 ERA; in his career, he’s 8-6 with a 2.71 ERA against the ballclub. His eight wins against the Phillies are the most he has against any other team.