RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) may not pitch in any type of game at all before 2015 as the Mets try to exercise caution in the wake of RHP Jeremy Hefner re-tearing the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow as he rehabbed from Tommy John surgery. General manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that the Mets hadn’t made any decision about Harvey but that they were considering limiting him to bullpen sessions instead of allowing him to pitch in the team’s instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall. Harvey began throwing from a mound on Aug. 1 and is currently at the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida.

RHP Rafael Montero’s return to the major leagues didn’t go well Tuesday night, when he took the loss after giving up five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over five-plus innings as the Mets fell to the Nationals, 7-1. Montero, who was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday to take the roster and rotation spot of injured RHP Jacob deGrom, gave up three homers, including a solo shot to Nationals 3B Anthony Rendon and a two-run blast to SS Ian Desmond in the sixth inning. He has given up eight homers in just 25 major league innings this year. Montero, who hadn’t pitched for the Mets since May 30, fell to 0-3 with 6.12 ERA in five starts.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to win his second consecutive start Wednesday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the middle game of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Colon became just the third active pitcher to reach 200 career wins last Friday, when he allowed one run on six hits and no walks while striking out six over eight innings as the Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-4. It was the third win in four starts for Colon, who leads the Mets in wins (11) and innings pitched (154 1/3). Colon is 2-2 with a 2.32 ERA in four career starts against the Nationals. He earned the win the last time he opposed Washington on May 17, when he allowed two runs over eight innings in the Mets’ 5-2 victory.

3B David Wright extended his hitting streak to 11 games Tuesday night, when he went 2-for-4 with two singles in the Mets’ 7-1 loss to the Nationals. It has been a quiet hitting streak for Wright, who 14-of-46 (.304) with just one extra-base hit, a double, during the run. Overall this season, Wright is hitting .274 with eight homers and 56 RBIs in 113 games.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (right elbow inflammation) will make his next rehab start Saturday for Double-A Binghamton. Matsuzaka was with the Mets at Citi Field on Tuesday, one day after he tossed three scoreless innings for Class A St. Lucie. The Mets don’t know if Matsuzaka will return to the majors after his next rehab start or if he will require one more minor league outing. He is 3-3 with a 3.87 ERA and one save in 28 major league games (nine starts) this season.