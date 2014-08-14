FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
August 15, 2014 / 2:26 AM / 3 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Travis d‘Arnaud made a bit of Mets history Wednesday, when he hit his 10th homer -- a ninth-inning solo shot -- in the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Nationals. He is the first Mets’ rookie catcher to hit 10 homers in a season. D‘Arnaud finished 2-for-4 Wednesday and is hitting .333 (9-for-27) with three solo homers in his last seven games, a stretch in which he has raised his average from .219 to .230.

RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) threw 27 pitches off a bullpen mound Wednesday at the Mets’ spring training complex in Florida. It was the fourth mound session for Harvey since he was cleared to throw off a mound on Aug. 1. Harvey was initially expected to pitch in the Mets’ instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League this fall, but the Mets are leaning toward keeping him out of game action after RHP Jeremy Hefner -- who was also recovering from Tommy John surgery -- re-tore a ligament in his right elbow during a rehab start last week.

3B David Wright extended his hitting streak to 12 games Wednesday, when he went 2-for-4 in the Mets’ 3-2 loss to the Nationals. While the 12-game hitting streak ties a season high for Wright, it has been a fairly quiet run: He is hitting .320 during the streak with just one extra-base hit in 50 at-bats. Overall, Wright is hitting .276 with eight homers and 56 RBIs.

RHP Dillon Gee will look to snap a five-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Gee is 0-3 with a 5.52 ERA in his last five starts, a stretch in which his ERA has risen from 2.56 to 3.54.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
