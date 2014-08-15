RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) received a stern lecture Thursday from manager Terry Collins, who told Harvey, unequivocally, that he would not pitch in any sort of game in 2014. Harvey, who underwent surgery last Oct. 22, has long wanted to pitch in the majors this season, though the Mets were only willing to let him pitch in the team’s instructional league and/or in the Arizona Fall League. The Mets changed their minds, though, after RHP Jeremy Hefner, who is also recovering from Tommy John surgery, re-injured his elbow in a rehab start on Aug. 6. Harvey responded to the Mets’ plans by throwing a 27-pitch bullpen at the Mets’ spring training complex in Port St. Lucie, FL on Wednesday and then discussing how good he felt during an interview on ESPN Radio. During their phone call Thursday, Collins told Harvey to “back off” his rehab and to no longer conduct interviews during Mets games. Harvey is expected to spend the rest of the season in Port St. Lucie with the expectation he’ll be ready to go for Opening Day 2015.

RHP Zack Wheeler will look to continue his summer-long run of impressive pitching when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Wheeler didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start on Sunday, when he gave up three runs on three hits and three walks while striking out five over six innings in the Mets’ 7-6 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies. Prior to Sunday, Wheeler had given up two runs or less in seven straight starts. He is 5-1 with a 2.45 ERA in his last 10 starts dating back to June 19. Wheeler made his lone career start against the Cubs on June 3, when he threw 6 2/3 shutout innings in the Mets’ 2-1 loss.

OF Bobby Abreu was re-signed by the Mets to a minor league deal on Thursday. Abreu was designated for assignment by the Mets on Aug. 5 and released on Aug. 10, but the Mets valued his mentoring role with younger players and are likely to recall him from Triple-A Las Vegas once rosters expand Sept. 1. Abreu hit .238 with one homer and 14 RBI in 122 at-bats for the Mets but had just six hits in his final 50 at-bats. He leads active players in doubles (574) and walks (1,474).

3B David Wright extended his hitting streak to 13 games Thursday, when he went 1-for-4 with a first-inning single in the Mets’ 4-1 loss to the Nationals. Wright’s streak is his longest of the season and ties the longest of the season by a Mets player. CF Juan Lagares hit in 13 straight games from April 5 through May 4. It has been a quiet streak, though, for Wright, who is hitting .315 (17-for-54) with one extra-base hit and two runs scored. Overall this year, Wright is hitting .275 with eight homers and 56 RBIs.