SS Ruben Tejada is expected to draw a start this weekend. It will be his first start since losing his starting job to INF Wilmer Flores on Aug. 7. Flores has started the Mets’ last nine games, a stretch in which Tejada has recorded just three plate appearances. He walked as a pinch-hitter in the seventh inning of Friday’s 3-2 win over the Cubs. Tejada is hitting .224 with two homers and 23 RBIs in 98 games.

RHP Zack Wheeler won his fifth straight decision Friday, when he allowed two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out 10 over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets edged the Cubs, 3-2. It was the eighth time in his last nine starts Wheeler has allowed two runs or less. He is 5-0 with a 2.09 ERA in that stretch, during which he has lowered his overall ERA from 4.45 to 3.49. He is 8-8 and leads the Mets with 145 strikeouts in 147 innings.

RHP Jacob deGrom (right rotator cuff tendinitis) is scheduled to throw Saturday for the first time since he went on the 15-day disabled list Tuesday. The Mets remain hopeful that deGrom, whose DL stint was backdated to Aug. 8, can return when eligible on Aug. 23, when the Mets play the Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. DeGrom is 6-5 with a 2.87 ERA in 16 starts. He surged into the National League Rookie of the Year race by going 6-1 with a 1.82 ERA in his last nine starts.

3B David Wright’s 13-game hitting streak came to an end Friday, when he went 0-for-3 with a walk in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Cubs. Wright hit .315 (17-for-54) during his streak but had just one extra-base hit and two runs scored.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to win consecutive starts for the third time this season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Niese earned the victory on Monday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over seven innings as the Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 5-3. Prior to Monday, Niese was 0-4 with a 5.76 ERA in four starts since coming off the disabled list on July 21.