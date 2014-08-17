RHP Rafael Montero will once again search for his first big league win Sunday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the third game of a four-game series against the Chicago Cubs at Citi Field. Montero was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Tuesday and took the loss that night, when he gave up five runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over five innings as the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals, 7-1. Montero is 0-3 in five starts, which makes him only the sixth Mets rookie ever to fail to earn a win in his first five big league starts. He has never faced the Cubs.

RHP Jacob deGrom (right rotator cuff tendinitis) said he felt good after throwing Saturday for the first time since he was placed on the disabled list Tuesday. He is expected to throw off a mound on Sunday. DeGrom’s trip to the disabled list was retroactive to Aug. 8 and both he and the Mets are hopeful he will be able to return once eligible next Saturday. DeGrom is 6-5 with a 2.87 ERA in 16 starts, including 6-1 with a 1.82 ERA in his last nine starts.

3B David Wright (left shoulder) was hit by a pitch in the sixth inning of the Mets’ 7-3 win over the Cubs Saturday night and left one inning later. Wright missed seven straight games from June 27 through July 4 due to a bruised left rotator cuff, and he said Saturday night that the pitch from Cubs RHP Dan Straily hit him in the exact spot where he was hurting. Mets manager Terry Collins, who said before the game he’d like to give Wright a day off before the Mets’ next day off next Thursday, said afterward that Wright will almost certainly be out of the lineup Sunday. Wright is hitting .273 with eight homers and 56 RBIs this year.

OF Chris Young was officially released by the Mets on Friday, six days after the club designated him for assignment. The Mets signed Young last November to a one-year deal worth $7.25 million, but he hit just .205 with eight homers and 28 RBIs in 88 games.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (right elbow inflammation) made his second rehab start Saturday, when he earned the win for Double-A Binghamton by allowing one run over six innings in a 2-1 victory. Matsuzaka threw 69 pitches, 43 for strikes. He’s allowed just one run over nine innings in his two rehab starts. Mets manager Terry Collins said Saturday night that Matsuzaka will likely make one more rehab start. Matsuzaka was 3-3 with a 3.87 ERA and one save in 28 games (nine starts) before going on the disabled list on July 26.