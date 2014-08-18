RHP Rafael Montero had his best start as a big leaguer Sunday, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over a career-high 7 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Cubs, 2-1. Montero, who was making his sixth start, didn’t allow a homer for the first time. He was likely making his last start for the foreseeable future because RHP Jacob deGrom, whom Montero replaced in the rotation last Tuesday, is expected to come off the disabled list in time to start next Saturday. Montero is 0-3 with a 5.01 ERA.

RHP Jacob deGrom (right rotator cuff tendinitis) threw off a mound Sunday for the first time since he went on the disabled list Tuesday (retroactive to Aug. 8). DeGrom threw 20 fastballs Sunday, one day after he threw off flat ground. The Mets and deGrom are confident he can return from the disabled list on Saturday, the first day he is eligible. DeGrom is 6-5 with a 2.87 ERA in 16 starts, including 6-1 with a 1.82 ERA in his last nine starts.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to earn his first career win against the Chicago Cubs when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series at Citi Field. The Cubs are one of the two teams, along with the Arizona Diamondbacks, that Colon has never beaten in his 17-season career. Colon took the loss in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk while striking out eight over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals, 3-2. It was the 12th time in 24 starts this year that Colon has given up two runs or less, though he also has six starts in which he’s allowed at least five runs. Colon is 0-2 with a 4.73 ERA in five career starts against the Cubs. He last faced the Cubs on July 3, 2013, when, as a member of the Oakland Athletics, he took the loss after giving up two runs over seven innings as the Athletics fell, 3-1.

3B David Wright (sore left shoulder) didn’t play Sunday in the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Cubs. Wright was hit in the shoulder by a pitch in Saturday’s 7-3 win and said he was hit in the exact spot along the part of his left rotator cuff that was bruised when he missed seven games in late June and early July. He is day-to-day. Wright is hitting .273 with eight homers and 56 RBIs in 117 games.