RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) threw a bullpen session Monday at Citi Field. It was the fifth time Harvey has thrown off a mound since he was cleared for mound work on Aug. 1. Harvey will not pitch in any sort of game this season but is expected to be ready for Opening Day of the 2015 season.

RHP Gonzalez Germen is expected to be recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas by the Mets prior to Tuesday’s game in Oakland against the Athletics. Germen will be taking the roster spot of RHP Bartolo Colon, who is going on the bereavement list after flying home to be with his critically ill mother. Germen opened the season with the Mets but spent a month on the disabled list with an illness and had a 4.78 ERA in 21 games before being optioned to Las Vegas on July 8. He has thrived at Las Vegas, for whom he is 2-0 with five saves and an 0.52 ERA in 14 appearances.

RHP Bartolo Colon was scratched from his scheduled start against the Cubs Monday afternoon because he flew home to be with his hospitalized mother. In announcing the scratch Monday morning, Mets manager Terry Collins said Colon’s mother was “extremely ill.” Colon told ESPNDeportes.com earlier this season that his mother was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. Colon is expected to be placed on the bereavement list Tuesday. The Mets could not do so Monday because the 12:10 p.m. start time made it impossible to get a player there before first pitch. Colon is 11-10 with a 3.85 ERA in 24 starts.

3B David Wright returned to the Mets’ lineup Monday and went 0-for-4 in a 4-1 loss to the Cubs. Wright missed Sunday’s game with a sore left shoulder suffered when he was hit by a pitch in the Mets’ 7-3 win on Saturday night. Wright said the pitch from Cubs RHP Dan Straily hit him in the exact spot where he was sore when he was sidelined for seven games by a bruised left rotator cuff in late June and early July. The hitless effort Monday dropped Wright’s season average to .270. He has eight homers and 56 RBIs.

RHP Carlos Torres achieved a pair of feats no pitcher has done in more than 20 years Monday, when he threw five shutout innings as a starter a day after pitching one-third of an inning in relief. Torres, who made the emergency start in place of RHP Bartolo Colon, allowed three hits and two walks while striking out six. He left with a one-run lead but didn’t factor into the decision in the Mets’ 4-1 loss. He is the first pitcher to throw at least five shutout innings on no days rest since Bruce Ruffin threw eight shutout innings for the Philadelphia Phillies on June 21, 1991. In addition, his six strikeouts were the most by a pitcher on no days rest since Steve Wilson whiffed 10 for the Cubs on Sept. 10, 1989. Torres is the third pitcher in Mets history to pitch in relief the day before making a start. He is 5-5 this season with two saves and a 3.43 ERA in 76 innings.

RHP Dillon Gee will look to snap a six-start winless streak when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the opener of a two-game series against the Oakland Athletics at O.co Coliseum. Gee took the loss in his most recent start last Thursday, when he gave up four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out three as the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals, 4-1. He is 0-4 with a 5.60 ERA in his last six starts, a stretch in which his ERA has risen from 2.56 to 3.69. Gee will be making his second career start against the Athletics. He took the defeat on June 21, 2011, when he gave up four runs in four innings as the Mets lost to the Athletics, 7-3.