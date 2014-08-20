C Travis d‘Arnaud hit his 11th home run of the season Tuesday night in a 6-2 loss against Oakland. In the top of the fourth inning, d‘Arnaud blasted a leadoff home run off LHP Scott Kazmir over the right-center field wall, giving the Mets a 1-0 lead. The home run was d‘Arnaud’s fourth in his past 11 games. He has eight home runs since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on June 24, including a three-run shot that night off Kazmir in a 10-1 Mets victory at Citi Field.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (sore neck) missed Tuesday night’s game against Oakland, and he is day-to-day. “He said he got off the plane last night and it was a little stiff, woke up this morning and it was even worse,” Mets manager Terry Collins said before his team’s 6-2 loss to the A‘s. Nieuwenhuis was too sore to take early batting practice. “I just told him to stay inside and get some treatment on it,” said Collins, who hopes to have Nieuwenhuis available for Wednesday’s game.

RHP Gonzalez Germen was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas before Tuesday’s game against Oakland, and he gave up two runs on two hits in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 6-2 loss. Germen took the roster spot of RHP Bartolo Colon, was placed on the bereavement list. Germen opened the season with the Mets but was on the disabled list from May 12 to June 11 with a virus, then was optioned to Las Vegas on July 8. He has no record and a 5.27 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 22 games with the Mets through Tuesday. Germen went 2-0 with a 0.52 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 14 games for Las Vegas.

RHP Jacob deGrom (rotator cuff tendinitis) pitched to hitters Tuesday before the Mets’ 6-2 loss against Oakland. He is likely to be activated from the disabled list Saturday for a start against the Dodgers. “Right now, he’s on schedule to pitch on Saturday,” manager Terry Collins said. “Threw today and threw absolutely great. I‘m hoping he’s going to pitch on Saturday.” Saturday is the first day deGrom is eligible to return.

RHP Bartolo Colon was placed on the bereavement list before Tuesday’s game in Oakland. Colon was a late scratch from Monday’s game against the Cubs when he returned to the Dominican Republic to be with his ailing mother, Adriana, who died that night.

2B Daniel Murphy was out of the starting lineup for just the fifth time this season Tuesday night against Oakland. Murphy leads the National League in hits with 152 but went 3-for-24 in his previous six games. Mets manager Terry Collins said Murphy needed a night off to “regenerate those batteries.”

RHP Dillon Gee lost his career-high fifth consecutive decision (over a span of seven starts) as the Mets fell 6-2 to the Oakland A’s on Tuesday night. Gee (4-6) gave up four runs on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings. He gave up all four runs in the fourth inning, when A’s CF Coco Crisp hit a bases-loaded triple. “I lost command of my breaking ball for a couple of innings,” Gee said. “That really hurt me. It’s difficult and it’s frustrating. All I can do is try and take the positives out of this, keep working hard and try to turn it around.”