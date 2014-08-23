SS Wilmer Flores committed two errors, the last one leading to three unearned Dodger runs in the seventh inning to turn a one-run lead into a four-run cushion. “He just had a rough day,” Mets manager Terry Collins said of Flores. “Obviously, he had some troubles with some balls, but he’s played pretty well out there, so it was just one of those nights.” Overall, the Mets had four errors, with 3B David Wright and 1B Lucas Duda having one apiece.

RHP Bartolo Colon was activated from the bereavement list. Colon left the team to be with his mother in the Dominican Republic. She died this week.

OF Curtis Granderson started Friday night’s game against the Dodgers with a bang, driving a 2-0 pitch from RHP Dan Haren deep into the visitor’s bullpen for a solo blast and a 1-0 Mets lead. It was the 25th home run of the season given up by Haren. For Granderson, it was his 16th of the season and the fourth leading off a game this season. Granderson has 28 career leadoff home runs.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (elbow inflammation) made a third rehab start for Class A Brooklyn on Thursday, going five scoreless innings. He could be activated from the DL next week or make another rehab start, delaying his return until after rosters expand on Sept. 1.

OF Daniel Murphy led the National League and ranked third in the majors with 154 hits heading into Friday’s game. Murphy went 1-for-4 with a run against the Dodgers.

LHP Jonathon Niese wasn’t as sharp, but the Mets’ defense contributed to his demise. Shortstop Wilmer Flores committed two errors, the last one leading to three unearned Dodger runs in the seventh inning to turn a one-run lead into a four-run cushion. Niese (7-9) was charged with five runs (two earned) on eight hits with four strikeouts and three walks in 6 2/3 innings. “He should have been out of a couple of innings, but he just kept fighting tonight,” Collins said. “I thought he did a good job, I really did. It should have been a 2-1 game. When you have as many errors as you have hits, that’s not a good feeling.”