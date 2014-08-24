1B Lucas Duda homered for the 24th time, driving a Zack Greinke pitch over the wall in right field in Saturday’s game. The 24 home runs are a career high for Duda, who played college ball at nearby USC. He also has career-best 71 RBIs.

OF Juan Lagares delivered a three-run home run in Saturday’s loss to the Dodgers. It was only the third homer of the season for Lagares and the first one he’s hit since May 17 (64 games). RHP Zack Greinke, who served up the long ball, seemed amused that Lagares drilled his change-up. “He’s had trouble with change-ups over his career, but it’s strange, when you throw a good change-up, he hits it,” Greinke said.

RHP Rafael Montero was optioned to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday to make room for RHP Jacob deGrom. Montero is 0-3 with a 5.23 ERA on the season.

RHP Jacob deGrom was activated from the 15-day disabled list and started Saturday’s game against the Dodgers. DeGrom, who had been on the DL with right rotator cuff tendinitis since Aug. 8, lost for the first time after winning his previous five starts. DeGrom struck out seven and allowed five runs on five hits in six innings. He walked two. DeGrom (6-6) had won five straight starts before going on the disabled list earlier this month. “(DeGrom) threw the ball very well,” Mets manager Terry Collins said. “I was very pleased with what I saw. You saw outstanding stuff.”

3B David Wright had a forgettable night. Wright grounded into two double plays and struck out with runners at first and second. In the latter at-bat, the Dodgers walked 2B Daniel Murphy to get to Wright, who made the final out of the seventh inning with the Mets trailing by a run.