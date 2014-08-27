RHP Zack Wheeler will look to win his seventh straight decision when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Wheeler earned the win in his most recent start Aug. 20, when he gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out three as the Mets beat the Oakland Athletics, 8-5. It was actually the worst start in almost two months for Wheeler, who hadn’t allowed more than four runs nor thrown less than six innings since June 25, when he gave up six runs in two innings against the Athletics. In 10 starts since that hiccup, Wheeler is 6-0 with a 2.12 ERA, during which he’s lowered his overall ERA from 4.45 to 3.48. Wheeler is 3-1 with a 3.50 ERA in six career starts against the Braves. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Braves on June 30, when he gave up one run over 6 1/3 innings as the Mets fell, 5-3.

CF Juan Lagares continued his hot hitting Tuesday night, when he went 2-for-4 with a tie-breaking two-run homer in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Braves. The homer was the fourth of the season for Lagares but his second in his last three games. Lagares is 7-for-14 with six RBIs in his last four games, a stretch in which he’s raised his overall average from .269 to .279. He has 40 RBIs in 96 games this season.

3B David Wright (neck spasms) didn’t play Tuesday night in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Braves. Wright suffered the spasms Sunday, when he left in the third inning of the Mets’ 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers, but the off-day Monday didn’t fully alleviate the pain. Wright said the neck pain makes it difficult for him to turn fully to his left. He is considered day-to-day. Wright is hitting .266 with eight homers and 56 RBIs.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka (sore right elbow) isn’t expected to make another rehab start but may remain in limbo for the foreseeable future. Matsuzaka was tentatively scheduled to make a final rehab start for short-season Class A Brooklyn on Thursday, but Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Tuesday that Matsuzaka threw a long bullpen Monday that takes him out of consideration for a Thursday start. That Matsuzaka threw extensively Monday would indicate he is a backup plan to start Saturday, when RHP Bartolo Colon is scheduled to start. But Colon has cleared revocable waivers and is a candidate to be dealt this week. Matsuzaka is 3-3 with a 3.87 ERA and one save in 28 games (nine starts) for the Mets this season.

2B Daniel Murphy (right calf) didn’t play Tuesday night in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Braves. Murphy began feeling tightness in the calf on Sunday, when he left in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 11-3 win over the Dodgers, and was told to stay off his feet during Monday’s off-day. He said he felt a little better on Tuesday but that the calf was still tight. Murphy planned to see a doctor before the game. He is hitting .301 with nine homers and 53 RBIs.