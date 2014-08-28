LHP Josh Edgin (bone chips in left elbow) was unavailable for a second straight game Wednesday, when the Mets lost to the Braves, 3-2. Manager Terry Collins was hopeful prior to Wednesday’s game that Edgin could return to action soon.

RHP Vic Black (herniated neck disk) was unavailable for a second consecutive game Wednesday, when the Mets lost to the Braves, 3-2. Black underwent an MRI exam Wednesday afternoon and was told he will need a few more days of rest.

3B David Wright (neck spasms) missed his second consecutive game Wednesday, when the Mets lost to the Braves 3-2. Wright, who suffered the spasms when he left in the third inning of the Mets’ 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday, participated in baseball activities prior to Wednesday’s game, and he could play in Thursday’s series finale.

2B Daniel Murphy (sore right calf) missed his second consecutive game Wednesday, when the Mets lost to the Braves 3-2. Manager Terry Collins said the Mets will be cautious with Murphy -- who began feeling tightness in the calf Sunday, when he left in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 11-3 win over the Dodgers -- because aggravating the injury could knock him out for weeks instead of days.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to get back on the winning track when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday in the finale of a three-game series against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field. Niese had a two-start winning streak snapped last Friday, when he gave up five runs (two earned) on eight hits and three walks while striking out four over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Niese is 6-6 with a 3.48 ERA in 16 career starts against the Braves. He last opposed Atlanta on April 18, when he took the loss after giving up one run over six innings as the Mets fell 6-0.