RHP Vic Black (herniated disk in his neck) was placed on the 15-day disabled list Thursday prior to the Mets’ 6-1 loss to the Braves. Black last pitched Saturday but was unavailable Tuesday and Wednesday due to what the Mets originally believed to be a stiff neck. But an MRI revealed the herniated disk. Earlier Thursday afternoon, manager Terry Collins said Black received an injection and that a trip to the disabled list was a possibility. But Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said just before first pitch that the Mets didn’t want to play short-handed until rosters expand Monday. Black is 2-3 with a 2.20 ERA in 39 games this season.

2B Dilson Herrera will be recalled from Double-A Binghamton prior to the Mets’ game against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday. Herrera will be taking the place of 2B Daniel Murphy, who is being placed on the 15-day disabled list in a corresponding move. Herrera, whom the Mets acquired from Pittsburgh along with RHP Vic Black in exchange for OF Marlon Byrd on Aug. 27, 2013, was hitting .319 with 12 homers, 70 RBI and 23 stolen bases in 127 games this season between Binghamton and Class A St. Lucie.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to get his darkhorse National League Rookie of the Year candidacy back on track on Friday night, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. DeGrom came off the 15-day disabled list last Saturday, when he took the loss after allowing five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out seven over six innings as the Mets fell to the Los Angeles Dodgers, 7-4. It was the first time since June 16, a span of nine starts, that deGrom allowed more than three runs in an outing. He leads National League rookies in innings pitched (106 1/3) and strikeouts (101). In his lone career start against the Phillies on May 31, deGrom didn’t factor into the decision after allowing three runs over 6 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 5-4, 14-inning win.

3B David Wright returned to the Mets’ lineup Thursday, when he went 0-for-4 in the team’s 6-1 loss to the Braves. Wright missed the first two games of the three-game series with neck spasms that originally cropped up Sunday, when he left in the third inning of the Mets’ 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Wright is hitting .264 with eight homers and 56 RBIs.

RF Daniel Robertson entered the game for RF Jim Adduci in the fifth inning and went 1-for-2, extending his hitting streak to a career-high five games. Robertson has reached safely in 12 of his past 19 plate appearances.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka was activated from the 15-day disabled list Thursday, when he gave up three runs in two-thirds of an inning in the Mets’ 6-1 loss to the Braves. Matsuzaka, who took the roster spot of RHP Vic Black, went on the disabled list July 26, two days after he felt pain in his elbow while pitching against the Milwaukee Brewers. He allowed just one run over 14 innings in three minor league rehab starts. Matsuzaka is 3-3 with a 4.20 ERA and one save in 29 games (nine starts) for the Mets this season.

2B Daniel Murphy (right calf) will be placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday. Murphy missed the Mets’ last three games with the injury, which he suffered Sunday, and underwent an MRI on Thursday. He said following the Mets’ 6-1 loss to the Braves that the MRI will be further evaluated by team doctors on Friday. This will be Murphy’s third trip to the disabled list as a major leaguer but his first since 2011. He has played in 443 of the Mets’ 458 games since the start of the 2012 season. Murphy, the Mets’ All-Star representative this season, is hitting .301 with nine homers, 53 RBIs and a National League-high 159 hits.