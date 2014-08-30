2B Dilson Herrera officially had his contract purchased from Double-A Binghamton Friday, when he made his major league debut and went 0-for-3 with an error in the Mets’ 4-1 win over the Phillies. Herrera, who was the youngest player in the Eastern League and is now the youngest player in the majors, is expected to play every day while 2B Daniel Murphy is on the disabled list. He was hitting .319 with 12 homers, 70 RBIs and 23 stolen bases in 127 games this season between Binghamton and Single-A St. Lucie.

RHP Jacob deGrom got back in the win column Friday, when he allowed an unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings in the Mets’ 4-1 win over the Phillies. DeGrom was pinch-hit for by IF/OF Eric Campbell with two outs in the seventh and the score tied 1-1, but the Mets scored three runs in the inning to put deGrom in position to earn his first win since Aug. 2. The win further boosted the unlikely National League Rookie of the Year candidacy for deGrom, who was 1-5 with a 3.77 ERA in his first 10 starts but is 6-1 with a 2.01 ERA in eight starts since. Overall, deGrom has a 2.94 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings.

RHP Bartolo Colon will take the mound for the Mets on Saturday night -- presuming he isn’t traded before then -- in the second game of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Colon has cleared waivers and could be a popular target for teams looking to upgrade their rotation for the stretch drive. But Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Thursday there wasn’t as much chatter about a Colon trade as some might believe. Colon won his most recent start on Sunday, when he allowed two runs on five hits and one walk while striking out five over six innings as the Mets cruised past the Los Angeles Dodgers, 11-3. It was the first start since Aug. 13 for Colon, who missed his scheduled start Aug. 18 when he traveled home to the Dominican Republic following the death of his mother. Colon is 4-2 with a 3.35 ERA in eight career starts against the Phillies, including 3-0 with a 1.59 ERA in three starts this year. He last faced the Phillies on Aug. 8, when he earned the 200th win of his career by allowing one run over eight innings as the Mets edged the Phillies, 5-4.

2B Daniel Murphy (right calf) was officially placed on the 15-day disabled list Friday. Both manager Terry Collins and general manager Sandy Alderson said Murphy’s injury would likely need more than the minimum stay on the disabled list. The transaction was retroactive to Aug. 25, which means the earliest Murphy can return is Sept. 9. Murphy was injured Sunday, when he exited in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 11-3 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Murphy is hitting .301 with nine homers and 53 RBIs this season. He began Friday as the National League leader in hits with 159.