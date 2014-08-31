SS Wilmer Flores continued to thrive in bases loaded situations against the Phillies on Saturday, when his RBI single drove home the Mets’ first run in a 7-2 loss to the Phillies. Flores now has 14 RBI in 16 career at-bats with the bases loaded, including eight RBIs in 10 such at-bats this year. He victimized the Phillies for his first career grand slam on June 2. Overall this year, Flores is hitting .224 with two homers and 16 RBIs in 165 at-bats.

2B Dilson Herrera recorded his first major league hit Saturday, when he singled in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 7-2 loss to the Phillies. It is the only hit for Herrera in six at-bats since the Mets promoted him from Double-A Binghamton on Friday. The 20-year-old Herrera is the youngest player in the major leagues.

RHP Bartolo Colon took the loss Saturday, when he gave up six runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out two over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets fell to the Phillies, 7-2. Most of the damage against Colon was done in the sixth inning, when he gave up five runs on six singles. He has given up at least five runs in seven of his 26 starts this season. He has also surrendered two runs or less 13 times. Overall, Colon is 12-11 with a 4.01 ERA.

RHP Dillon Gee will look to end the Mets’ homestand the way he began it when he takes the mound Sunday afternoon in the finale of a three-game series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citi Field. Gee earned the win on Tuesday, when he gave up two runs on six hits and two walks while striking out one over 6 2/3 innings as the Mets edged the Atlanta Braves, 3-2. The victory snapped a six-start winless drought for Gee, who was 0-5 with a 5.71 ERA in that span. Gee is 3-4 with a 6.53 ERA in 13 career appearances (12 starts) against the Phillies. He last opposed the Phillies on Aug. 9, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run over seven innings in the Mets’ 2-1 win.