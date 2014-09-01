RHP Erik Goeddel was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas following the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Phillies on Sunday. It is the first trip to the majors for Goeddel, who was 3-2 with a 5.37 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings over 49 relief appearances for Las Vegas. Goeddel was selected by the Mets in the 24th round of the 2010 draft out of UCLA.

LHP Dario Alvarez was promoted from Double-A Binghamton following the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Phillies on Sunday. It is the first trip to the majors for Alvarez, who had never played above short-season Class A prior to this year but went 10-1 with a 1.10 ERA and two saves in 29 games (six starts) between Class A Savannah, Class A St. Lucie and Double-A Binghamton. Alvarez struck out 114 and walked just 17 in 73 1/3 innings between the three levels.

RHP Zack Wheeler will look to continue his dominance of the Miami Marlins on Monday afternoon, when he takes the mound for the Mets in the opener of a three-game series at Marlins Park. Wheeler’s 10-start unbeaten streak came to an end in his most recent start on Wednesday, when he gave up three runs (two earned) on four hits and three walks while striking out seven over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Atlanta Braves, 3-2. He was 6-0 with a 2.12 ERA during the unbeaten streak. Wheeler is 2-0 with a 1.04 ERA in five career starts against the Marlins, including 2-0 with a miniscule 0.65 ERA in four starts this season. He earned the win in his most recent start against the Marlins on July 11, when he allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 7-1 victory at Citi Field. He threw his lone career shutout against the Marlins on June 19 when he limited Miami to three hits in a 1-0 win at Marlins Park.

INF Josh Satin was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas following the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Phillies on Sunday afternoon. Satin began the season with the Mets but hit just .107 with three RBIs in 28 at-bats before being optioned to Las Vegas on May 10. He hit .289 with nine homers and 49 RBIs in 100 games for Las Vegas.

LHP Josh Edgin (bone spurs in elbow) did not pitch for a seventh straight game Sunday, when the Mets beat the Phillies 6-5. Manager Terry Collins said afterward that Edgin would likely be “down for a while.” Edgin last pitched on Aug. 23. He threw on Thursday and was believed to be ready for game action, but he felt pain while warming up in the bullpen Friday night. Edgin is 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA in 41 games as the Mets’ situational left-handed reliever.

C Juan Centeno was promoted from Double-A Binghamton following the Mets’ 6-5 win over the Phillies on Sunday. Centeno hit .238 with two RBIs in 21 at-bats for the Mets in May while starting C Travis d‘Arnaud was sidelined with a concussion. Centeno is hitting .258 with three RBIs in 31 career big league at-bats. He hit .289 with one homer and 25 RBIs in 74 games this season between Binghamton and Triple-A Las Vegas.

RF Curtis Granderson got the day off Sunday, when the Mets edged the Phillies 6-5. Granderson slumped badly in August, when he hit just .147 with two extra-base hits (including one homer) and five RBIs. His overall average dropped from .234 to .214 during the month. Granderson, in the first year of a four-year, $60 million deal, has 16 homers and 49 RBIs in 131 games.