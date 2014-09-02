RHP Erik Goeddel, 25, was promoted from the minors on Monday and is preparing to make his MLB debut. But he was largely unimpressive this season at Triple-A, posting a 5.37 ERA in relief.

LHP Dario Alvarez, 25, was called up from the minors on Monday and will give the Mets another lefty for their bullpen. He started the season in Low-A ball and made an incredible rise to the majors. Alvarez compiled a 10-1 record and a 1.10 ERA in 29 minor-league games this season, including six starts. He struck out 114 in 73 1/3 innings and walked just 17. He has yet to pitch at any level above Double-A, but the Mets are clearly intrigued by his breakout season and his slider out-pitch.

RHP Zack Wheeler, who has struggled with his efficiency more than his results this season, did it again on Monday. He required an absurd 78 pitches through three innings. Sure enough, he left after just 4 2/3 innings. He allowed five hits, two walks, one hit batter and five runs, two earned. Wheeler, who said he hung a bunch of breaking balls on Monday, has been very promising in his first full year in the big leagues -- a 3.51 ERA and nine wins with about a month left to play. But to reach the next level, he has to lower his pitch counts and go deeper into games.

INF Josh Satin, 29, who was promoted from the minors on Monday, will be used as a pinch-hitter and utility infielder. Satin has played 106 MLB games and has a .250 career batting average with three homers. He hit .289 in Triple-A this season with 27 doubles and nine homers. Satin is not a game-changer, but he has some pop in his bat and can get hot at times.

2B Dilson Herrera hit his first major-league homer and his first MLB triple, driving in three runs on Monday against the Marlins. He also made two errors in what was an eventful game for the 20-year-old rookie. Mets manager Terry Collins said the errors came because Herrera is not yet used to the speed of the fields in the majors. But Collins said Herrera is a “good-looking little player.” Herrera, playing for injured hitting standout Daniel Murphy, has loads of potential but also lots to learn. With Murphy out, the Mets are getting a good chance to evaluate him on the major-league level.

C Juan Centeno, 24, was brought up from the minors on Monday and will be used as a third catcher. Barring injuries, he is unlikely to start any games. Centeno hit .289 between Double-A and Triple-A this season with just one homer. In 10 MLB games over the past two years, he is hitting .258.

LHP Jonathan Niese will start against the Marlins on Tuesday. He is 4-5 with a 3.87 ERA in 15 career starts against the Marlins. He appears to like pitching in spacious Marlins Park, posting a 1-0 record and a 1.42 ERA in three career starts here. Overall this season, Niese is 7-10 with a 3.48 ERA. Niese, who turns 28 next month, seemed to be on the rise in 2012, when he went 13-9 with a .3.40 ERA. But he is under .500 since and is the epitome of average for his career in terms of his record: 50-50.