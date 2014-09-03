1B Lucas Duda has already set career highs with 26 homers and 76 RBIs. His home-run rate of one every 16.4 at-bats is third in the NL behind Miami’s Giancarlo Stanton (15.2) and Chicago’s Anthony Rizzo (15.4). Duda is also fourth in the NL in RBI rate and ranks as one of the few offensive standouts for the Mets this season. The other is All-Star 2B Daniel Murphy, but he is currently on the disabled list.

CF Juan Lagares went 4-for-4 on Tuesday, setting his career high in hits. Lagares, a Gold Glove-caliber center fielder, also had a walk, two steals, two RBIs and three runs scored as the Marlins failed to get him out in five plate appearances. Lagares, 25, is batting .282, which is 40 points higher than his average as a rookie last season. Manager Terry Collins has elevated him to the leadoff spot and said the key for Lagares is pitch selection. In the past, Lagares has swung at too many pitches outside the strike zone. If he can learn the zone better, the Mets have a budding star with speed, defense and some pop in his bat.

2B Dilson Herrera, 20, is the youngest Met to homer in the majors since Jose Reyes -- who was also 20 -- did it in 2003. If Herrera develops as well as the dynamic Reyes did over the span of his Mets career, New York fans will be pleased.

RHP Jacob deGrom starts the series finale Wednesday against the Marlins. The Mets are pushing deGrom for the Rookie of the Year award. He has allowed one run or less in five of his past eight starts. That includes no earned runs in seven innings in his most recent start, which was against the Phillies. He is 2-0 with a 0.64 ERA in two starts this season against the Marlins.

LHP Jonathan Niese, who entered Tuesday with a 1-0 record and a 1.42 ERA in three career starts at Marlins Park, was not sharp this time. In six innings, he gave up 10 hits and tied a season high by allowing six runs. He still got the win, though, improving to 8-10. He’ll take it -- but he didn’t really earn it this time.