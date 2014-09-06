1B Lucas Duda entered Friday’s game in a 5-for-35 skid. He walked three times then crushed a two-run home run in the ninth. It was his 27th homer this season. “We have to make sure he realizes that we still believe in him and feel that he can get it done,” said manager Terry Collins prior to Friday’s game. “He’s been through some bad streaks before and he’s always fought his way out of it.”

RHP Vic Black threw a side session Thursday and it went well, according to manager Terry Collins. Black, who’s been on the disabled list since Aug. 24 with a herniated disk in his neck, is on track to return when eligible on Monday. “Right now, he is (on track),” Collins said. “His side went great. He feels great.”

LF Matt den Dekker entered Friday’s game batting .474 in his previous five games. Manager Terry Collins believed it was only a matter of time for the 27-year old rookie. “I (always) liked his at-bats,” said Collins. “He might not have been getting hits, but I liked the way he swung. I just think his whole approach has gotten a lot better. I think you’re seeing some results.”

CF Juan Lagares’ defense has drawn raves, but lately he’s been putting up solid numbers at the plate, going 18-for-47 (.383) in his previous 12 games. “Those 15 guys who sit in the stands every night and go from ballpark to ballpark, they spread the word fast,” said Mets manager Terry Collins’ of the scouts’ impressions of Lagares. “The way he’s played the last week or two, if that continues, he’s going to get a lot of people’s attention.”

RF Curtis Granderson batted sixth on Friday for just the third time this season. Manager Terry Collins said the move was designed to help get Granderson back on track after going hitless in his previous 18 at-bats. Granderson responded by going 2-for-6 including a three-run home run and four RBIs.

3B David Wright tied a career-high with four hits on Friday night. It was the 20th four-hit game for Wright’s career. He went 4-for-5 with three singles, a double, RBI, and two runs scored. The Mets improved to 18-2 when he collects four hits.

2B Daniel Murphy continues to progress in his rehab from a calf strain. He took batting practice and did some running on Friday. “Murph did some stuff today that was real positive,” said manager Terry Collins. “He moved side-to-side, did some lateral movement stuff, took some BP. We just press forward.”