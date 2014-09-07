LHP Josh Edgin was available to pitch out of the bullpen on Saturday. Edgin hasn’t pitched since Aug. 23 due to right elbow tendonitis. He’s 1-0 with a 1.40 ERA in 41 appearances. He threw on the side on Friday and said he felt good.

RHP Rafael Montero was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas following Friday night’s game. Montero, who is expected to get one or two starts while working out of the bullpen, will join the club on Sunday and throw a bullpen session. He was traveling on Saturday. “That was the plan all along, to get him back here and get him some work at the major league level,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. “We love his arm. Everyone in the organization believes he can be an outstanding major league pitcher.”

2B Dilson Herrera had a season-high three hits on Friday night, including his second career home run. “He’s got some power,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. “We’re very impressed with the offensive side. He’ll learn he has to be more selective at times. He’ll use the field to hit.” On Saturday, Herrera went 1-for-3 and has an RBI in three straight games.

RHP Daisuke Matsuzaka was available to pitch out of the bullpen on Saturday. He was on the disabled list from July 25 to Aug. 27 with right elbow inflammation and hadn’t pitched since Aug. 30 after experiencing soreness in the elbow. Matsuzaka is 3-3 with a 4.21 ERA with one save.

RHP Dillon Gee remained winless in three career starts against Cincinnati, but made just two mistakes on Saturday, allowing solo homers to 3B Todd Frazier and PH Chris Heisey in a 2-1 loss at Great American Ball Park on Saturday. “Looking back, I thought the whole outing was pretty good,” said Gee. “Physically I felt the best I’ve felt in a long time. I threw a first-pitch slider to Frazier and he went out and got it.” Gee allowed two runs on seven hits with a walk and six Ks.