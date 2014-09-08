C Travis d‘Arnaud was given a day off Sunday. Anthony Recker started behind the plate. It proved to be good timing for the Mets as Recker went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, ,his second homer in as many appearances.

SS Wilmer Flores moved up to fifth in the batting order Sunday. “He’s come here with a lot of people telling us he’s going to hit and hit for power. And we’ve seen that,” said Mets manager Terry Collins. With catcher Travis d‘Arnaud having a day off Sunday, Collins wanted to break up the lefties and placed Flores in the No. 5 hole.

RHP Zack Wheeler worked out of a bases-loaded, no-out jam Sunday afternoon. Aside from that inning, he cruised. Wheeler allowed one run on five hits with two walks and six strikeouts through six innings. “I knew in the bullpen that I had some good stuff today.” Wheeler said. “I‘m feeling really good body-wise. I‘m comfortable with my mechanics.”

RF Curtis Granderson seems to like the sixth spot in the order. He was moved there for the first game of this weekend’s series in Cincinnati while mired in an 0-for-18 slump. In the three games against the Reds, Granderson went 5-for-12 with two home runs and six RBIs. “If he can stay hot the last few weeks it will be very advantageous for us,” said Mets manager Terry Collins, who said he’ll keep Granderson in the No. 6 hole.