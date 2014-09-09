RHP Vic Black was activated from the 15-day disabled list Monday night, when he gave up a run in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Rockies. Black, who surrendered a homer to Rockies 3B Nolan Arenado on his third pitch of the eighth, was in line for the loss before the Mets rallied for two runs in the ninth. Black spent the minimum amount of time on the disabled list with a herniated disc in his neck. He is 2-3 with a 2.41 ERA in 40 games this season.

RHP Gonzalez Germen was promoted from Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday prior to the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Rockies. This will be Germen’s third stint of the season with the Mets. He has a 5.27 ERA in 22 relief appearances in the majors. Germen went 3-1 with six saves and a 2.38 ERA in 18 games at Las Vegas.

RHP Jacob deGrom will continue his push for the National League Rookie of the Year award when he takes the mound for the Mets Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. DeGrom didn’t factor into the decision in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he gave up an unearned run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Miami Marlins. It was the second straight start in which deGrom didn’t allow an earned run. DeGrom is 7-2 with a 1.95 ERA in his last 12 starts dating back to June 21. This season, he leads National League rookie pitchers in ERA, strikeouts (112) and innings pitched (119 1/3) and is tied for first with 19 starts and tied for second in wins. He has never faced the Rockies.

2B Daniel Murphy (right calf strain) is expected to be activated from the 15-day disabled list on Tuesday. Murphy ran the bases, fielded ground balls and took batting practice prior to the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Rockies on Monday and will be activated as long as he reports no problems on Tuesday, the first day he is eligible to return. Mets general manager Sandy Alderson said Monday Murphy will play every day at second base once he comes off the disabled list. Murphy is hitting .301 with nine homers and 53 RBIs in 126 games. At the time he got hurt, he was leading the National League with 159 hits.