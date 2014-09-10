LHP Josh Edgin, who had not pitched since Aug. 23 due to bone chips in his left elbow, returned to action Tuesday. He struck out the only batter he faced, lowering his ERA to 1.38.

OF Matt den Dekker was hit in the left hand by a pitch in the seventh inning of the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Rockies on Tuesday. Den Dekker jumped around in pain but remained in the game to run the bases before being lifted for Eric Young in the top of the eighth. Manager Terry Collins said den Dekker underwent X-rays after the game, though he didn’t yet know the results. Den Dekker is hitting .222 with five RBI and five stolen bases in 41 games for the Mets this season.

RHP Rafael Montero will once again pursue his first major league win when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Colorado Rockies at Citi Field. Montero was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sept. 5 and will be making his first appearance for the Mets since Aug. 22, when he gave up one run in one-third of an inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in his first big league relief outing. He last started for the Mets on Aug. 17, when he didn’t factor into the decision after allowing one run over a career-high 7 1/3 innings in the Mets’ 2-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs. It was the third quality start in six tries for Montero. He never faced the Rockies.

OF Bobby Abreu had his contract purchased from Triple-A Las Vegas Tuesday. This is Abreu’s second stint this season with the Mets, for whom he hit .236 with one homer and 14 RBI in 67 games from Apr. 21 through Aug. 4. But he had just six hits in his final 50 at-bats prior to his release. The Mets re-signed Abreu to a minor league deal on Aug. 14 and he hit .324 with nine RBI in 11 August games for Las Vegas. Abreu leads active players in doubles (574) and walks (1,474).

3B David Wright’s season is over due to his chronically sore left shoulder. Manager Terry Collins said before the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Rockies that Wright arrived at Citi Field earlier in the day and admitted his shoulder -- which has been hampering him for more than two months -- hurt more than usual. Wright underwent an MRI that revealed persistent inflammation in his left rotator cuff. He was prescribed a six-week rest and rehab program. Wright missed seven games from June 27 through July 4 due to a left rotator cuff strain. He has repeatedly declared he is healthy enough to play, but Wright hit .238 with no homers and 15 RBI in 181 at-bats since the All-Star Break. He finishes the season with a .269 average, 63 RBIs and career-lows in homers (eight), on-base percentage (.324) and slugging percentage (.374).

2B Daniel Murphy was activated from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday, when he went 1-for-3 in the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Rockies. Murphy missed the minimum amount of time with a right calf strain. The injury almost surely cost Murphy a shot at 200 hits -- he led the National League with 159 hits when he went on the disabled list Aug. 29, retroactive to Aug. 25 -- but he still has a shot at batting .300 in a full season for the first time. Murphy is hitting .301 with nine homers and 53 RBI in 127 games.