OF Matt den Dekker didn’t play Wednesday, one night after he was hit in the left hand by a pitch. X-rays were negative, but manager Terry Collins said before the game that den Dekker’s hand was still pretty swollen. Den Dekker is hitting .222 with five RBIs and five stolen bases in 41 games for the Mets this season.

RHP Rafael Montero earned his first major league win Wednesday night, when he threw 5 1/3 strong innings and combined with four relievers on a four-hit shutout as the Mets beat the Rockies 2-0. Montero carried a no-hitter into the fifth and ended up allowing three hits and four walks while striking out seven. It was the eighth big league appearance and seventh start for Montero, who has a 4.50 ERA and 35 strikeouts over 38 innings.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to win his second consecutive start when he takes the mound for the Mets on Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Colon earned the victory last Friday, when he allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out two over seven innings as the Mets cruised past the Cincinnati Reds, 14-5. It was the eighth straight start in which Colon factored into the decision and the 24th time in 27 starts overall this season. Colon is 2-3 with a 2.13 ERA in five career starts against the Nationals/Expos franchise, including 1-2 with a 3.00 ERA in three starts this year. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Nationals on Aug. 13, when he allowed two runs (one earned) over seven innings as the Mets fell 3-2.

INF Daniel Murphy returned to an old home Wednesday, when he started at third base in the Mets’ 2-0 win over the Rockies. Murphy, normally the Mets’ second baseman, hadn’t appeared at third base since July 21, 2011. With 3B David Wright out for the season due to a sore left shoulder, Murphy is expected to man the hot corner down the stretch so that the Mets can get an extended look at Dilson Herrera at second base, Murphy went 1-for-4 Wednesday and is hitting .301 with nine homers and 53 RBIs.