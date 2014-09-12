C Travis d‘Arnaud (wrist) left following the fourth inning of the Mets’ 6-2 loss to the Nationals on Thursday night. Mets manager Terry Collins refused to identify which wrist is bothering d‘Arnaud but said “ ... he’s got a couple of bumps and bruises” and that Collins wanted to give him half a game off with the Mets trailing 6-0 after four innings. D‘Arnaud said he hopes to play Friday night. He singled in his only at-bat Thursday and is hitting .246 with 13 homers and 38 RBIs in 100 games.

OF Matt den Dekker (swollen left wrist) was out of the starting lineup for a second straight game Thursday but entered as a pinch-runner in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 6-2 loss to the Nationals. Den Dekker was hit by a pitch during Tuesday’s 2-0 win over the Colorado Rockies. X-rays were negative. Den Dekker is hitting .222 with five RBI and five stolen bases in 42 games this year.

RHP Bartolo Colon had a night to forget Thursday, when he allowed six runs (five earned) over three-plus innings before being ejected from the Mets’ 6-2 loss to the Nationals. Colon, who fell to 13-12, gave up seven hits and two walks while walking two. He also plunked SS Ian Desmond in the first, right after 1B Adam LaRoche hit a two-run homer, and RF Jayson Werth in the fourth, one pitch after 3B Anthony Rendon hit a two-run homer. The beaning of Werth earned Colon his first ejection since 2003. His ERA rose to 4.14, the highest it has been since June 13.

3B/2B Daniel Murphy was plunked in the left wrist in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 6-2 loss to the Nationals on Thursday night. Murphy walked to first base but was lifted for pinch-runner Matt den Dekker. The wrist swelled up immediately, but X-rays were negative and he is considered day-to-day. Murphy just returned from the disabled list Tuesday after missing 15 days with a strained right quad. He went 0-for-3 Thursday and is hitting .299 with nine homers and 53 RBIs.

RHP Dillon Gee will look to continue his recent solid pitching when he takes the mound for the Mets on Friday night in the second game of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Gee took a hard-luck loss in his most recent start last Saturday, when he allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk while striking out six over seven innings as the Mets fell to the Cincinnati Reds, 2-1. He is 2-1 with a 3.20 ERA in his last three starts. Gee is 7-4 with a 3.41 ERA in 14 starts against the Nationals, whom he has beaten more than any other opponent. He took the defeat the last time he opposed the Nationals on Aug. 14, when he gave up four runs over six innings as the Mets lost, 4-1.