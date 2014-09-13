C Travis d‘Arnaud returned to the Mets lineup Friday night, when he went 1-for-4 with a two-run double in the first inning of a 4-3 win over the Nationals. D‘Arnaud was lifted in the fifth inning of the Mets’ 6-2 loss on Thursday due to a sore wrist as well as what manager Terry Collins called “a couple of bumps and bruises.” D‘Arnaud is hitting .246 with 13 homers -- most among National League rookies -- and 40 RBIs.

RHP Zack Wheeler will look to win his second straight start when he takes the mound for the Mets on Saturday night in the third game of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Wheeler earned the victory on Sunday, when he allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings as the Mets edged the Cincinnati Reds, 4-3. The outing dropped Wheeler’s ERA to a season-low 3.38. In 15 starts since June 19, Wheeler is 8-2 with a 2.53 ERA. Wheeler is 2-4 with a 4.14 ERA in six career starts against the Nationals, including 1-2 with a 4.34 ERA in three starts this year. He earned the win the last time he opposed the Nationals on Aug. 5, when he allowed one run over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 6-1 victory.

RHP Zack Greinke puts two unbeaten streaks on the line when he faces the San Francisco Giants in Game 2 of the showdown series Saturday night. Greinke has gone 9-0 against National League West competition this season. That run includes an 8-1 win over the Giants on July 25, when he pitched seven scoreless innings. Speaking of the Giants, Greinke has never lost to them in his career, going 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA in five starts.

LHP Dana Eveland (inflammation in left elbow) isn’t expected to pitch again this season. Eveland has been battling a sore elbow since late August, when he received a cortisone shot, but an MRI administered Thursday showed the inflammation was still there. He last pitched on Sept. 6, when he threw a scoreless inning against the Cincinnati Reds. Eveland is 1-1 with one save and a 2.63 ERA in 30 relief appearances this season.

INF Daniel Murphy (left wrist) sat out the Mets’ 4-3 win over the Nationals on Friday night. Murphy was injured Thursday, when he was hit on the wrist by a pitch in the eighth inning of the Mets’ 6-2 loss to the Nationals. X-rays were negative but the wrist immediately swelled and manager Terry Collins said Friday the swelling hadn’t gone down a lot. Collins said Murphy hopes to only miss one day. Murphy returned from the 15-day disabled list Tuesday after missing the minimum time due to a right calf strain. He is hitting .299 with nine homers and 53 RBIs this season.