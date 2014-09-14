RHP Zack Wheeler endured his worst start in more than two months on Saturday night, when he took the loss after allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out four over four-plus innings as the Mets were routed by the Nationals, 10-3. Wheeler, who was lifted after failing to retire any of the first three batters in the fifth, threw a first-pitch ball to 11 of the 21 batters he faced. Of the 100 pitches he threw, 20 were fouled off by the Nationals. It was the worst start for Wheeler since he gave up six runs in two innings against the Oakland Athletics on June 25. He is 10-10 with a 3.61 ERA in a team-high 30 starts.

OF Matt den Dekker (left hand) was scheduled to see team doctors Saturday afternoon prior to the Mets’ 10-3 loss to the Nationals. Den Dekker was hit by a pitch Tuesday night, and while X-rays were negative, he remained unable to grip a bat on Saturday. He has made just one pinch-running appearance since getting injured. Den Dekker is hitting .222 with five RBI and five stolen bases in 42 games this season.

RHP Rafael Montero will be available out of the bullpen for the Mets beginning with Sunday’s series finale against the Nationals. Montero started for the Mets on Wednesday, when he combined with three relievers on a four-hit shutout of the Colorado Rockies. It was initially believed he would remain in a six-man rotation for the rest of the season, but manager Terry Collins said Saturday he wanted to keep the rest of the rotation on regular rest for at least the next turn. Montero is 1-3 with a 4.50 ERA in eight games (seven starts) for the Mets.

INF Daniel Murphy (left hand) returned to the lineup Saturday night and went 0-for-4 in the Mets’ 10-3 loss to the Nationals. Murphy missed Friday’s 4-3 win with a swollen left hand suffered when he was hit by a pitch in the eighth inning of Thursday’s 6-2 loss to the Nationals. He is hitting .297 with nine homers and 53 RBI overall.

LHP Jonathon Niese will look to build off one of his best starts of the second half when he takes the mound for the Mets on Sunday afternoon in the finale of a four-game series against the Washington Nationals at Citi Field. Niese didn’t factor into the decision Monday, when he gave up one run on eight hits and one walk while striking out seven over 6 2/3 innings in the Mets’ 3-2 win over the Colorado Rockies. It was the first time in 10 post-All-Star Break starts that Niese has allowed less than two runs and the fifth time he has pitched into the seventh inning. The seven strikeouts were also his most since he recorded eight whiffs against the Milwaukee Brewers on June 12. Niese is 3-2 with a 3.52 ERA in nine career starts against the Nationals. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Nationals on Aug. 6, when he gave up six runs over six innings as the Mets fell, 7-1.