RHP Vic Black will undergo an MRI exam on his sore right shoulder Monday. Black came off the disabled list Sept. 8 after missing the minimum amount of time with a herniated disk in his neck, but his velocity has been down in his two appearances and he admitted to having an “achy” shoulder on Saturday, when he allowed one run in one inning. Black is 2-3 with a 2.60 ERA in 41 relief appearances this year.

OF Matt den Dekker (left hand) delivered a pinch-hit single in the ninth inning of the Mets’ 3-0 loss to the Nationals on Sunday. It was the first plate appearance for den Dekker since he was hit in the left hand by a pitch on Tuesday. Manager Terry Collins said Sunday morning that den Dekker could return to the starting lineup on Monday. Den Dekker is hitting .229 with five RBIs and five stolen bases in 43 games.

RHP Jacob deGrom will look to continue his late bid for the National League Rookie of the Year award when he takes the mound for the Mets on Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. DeGrom continued bolstering his Rookie of the Year candidacy in his most recent start last Wednesday, when he earned the win after allowing three hits and no walks while striking out nine over a career-high eight shutout innings as the Mets beat the Colorado Rockies, 2-0. It was the first time deGrom pitched into the eighth in 20 career starts. He hasn’t allowed an earned run in his last 22 innings and is 8-2 with a 1.77 ERA in 13 starts since June 21. The only pitchers with a lower ERA (minimum 70 innings pitched) are Los Angeles Dodgers LHP Clayton Kershaw (1.19) and Cleveland Indians RHP Corey Kluber (1.65). DeGrom leads all National League rookies in ERA (2.62), strikeouts (121) and innings pitched (127 1/3) while ranking second in wins (eight). DeGrom is 2-0 with a 0.45 ERA in three starts against the Marlins. He didn’t factor into the decision the last time he opposed the Marlins on Sept. 3, when he allowed an unearned run over six innings in the Mets’ 4-3 win.

LHP Dana Eveland’s season is officially over. The Mets announced Sunday that Eveland wouldn’t pitch again this year due to the left elbow discomfort he has been battling for the last three weeks. Eveland was expected to return home Sunday night following the Mets’ 3-0 loss to the Nationals. He went 1-1 with one save and a 2.63 ERA in 30 relief appearances this season.