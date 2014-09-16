RHP Matt Harvey (Tommy John surgery) threw a simulated game off the major league mound at Citi Field on Monday for the first time since he was operated on last Oct. 22. Harvey consistently hit 95 mph on the radar gun and threw all his pitches except his slider. It is the final mound work this season for Harvey, who will enter spring training with no restrictions. He has said he expects to start for the Mets on Opening Day next April 6 in Washington against the Nationals.

RHP Vic Black won’t throw for several days after an MRI administered Monday revealed a mild right rotator cuff strain. The Mets are still hopeful he can pitch again this season. Black was on the disabled list with a herniated disc in his neck from Aug. 24 through Sept. 8 and his velocity has been markedly down in the two appearances he’s made since returning to action. General manager Sandy Alderson said Monday that team doctors didn’t believe Black’s shoulder injury was connected to his neck injury. Black is 2-3 with a 2.60 ERA in 41 relief appearances.

RHP Jacob deGrom made history in his late-season pursuit of the National League Rookie of the Year award on Monday night, when he struck out the first eight batters he faced in the Mets’ 6-5 loss to the Marlins. DeGrom tied the modern major league record for most strikeouts from the start of a game set by Jim Deshaies, who did it for the Houston Astros on Sept. 23, 1986. DeGrom struck out 13 batters overall, a career high and the most strikeouts by a Mets pitcher since RHP Matt Harvey whiffed 13 on June 18, 2013. Despite the scorching start, deGrom didn’t factor into the decision after giving up three runs -- all in the seventh inning -- on six hits and one walk over seven innings. The Mets re-took the lead with three runs in the bottom of the seventh before RHP Jeurys Familia allowed three runs in the top of the eighth. DeGrom is 8-6 with a 2.68 ERA and 134 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched over 21 starts.

RHP Bartolo Colon will look to bounce back from his worst start of the season when he takes the mound for the Mets on Tuesday night in the middle game of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Colon took the loss last Thursday, when he allowed six runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks while striking out two over three-plus innings as the Mets fell to the Nationals, 6-2. It was the shortest start of the year for Colon, who failed to retire any of the three batters he faced in the fourth and was ejected for hitting Nationals RF Jayson Werth with a pitch immediately after surrendering a two-run homer to 3B Anthony Rendon. Colon hadn’t been ejected from a game since 2003. Colon is 2-2 with a 4.15 ERA in four career starts against the Marlins. He took the loss the last time he opposed the Marlins on May 6, when he gave up three runs over seven innings as the Mets fell, 3-0.