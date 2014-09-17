INF Wilmer Flores had the best game of his career Tuesday night, when he went 3-for-4 with two homers and six RBIs to lead the Mets to a 9-1 win over the Marlins. It was the first two-homer game for Flores, who tied a career high in RBI set against the Philadelphia Phillies on June 2. Flores is hitting .533 (8-for-15) with three homers and 10 RBIs in the Mets’ last four games to raise his overall average from .224 to .245. He has six homers and 28 RBIs in 68 games.

CF Juan Lagares (hyperextended right elbow) left following the fourth inning of the Mets’ 9-1 win over the Marlins on Tuesday night. Lagares was injured while throwing out Marlins 1B Garrett Jones at second base in the fourth inning. Manager Terry Collins said Lagares originally hyperextended the elbow during a series earlier this month against Cincinnati. Lagares is scheduled to undergo an MRI Wednesday. He was 0-for-2 before exiting Tuesday and is hitting .281 with four homers, 47 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 116 games.

RHP Bartolo Colon had one of the more unique outings by any pitcher this season on Tuesday, when the 41-year-old allowed 12 hits but just one run over 7 2/3 innings and earned the win in the Mets’ 9-1 victory over the Marlins. Colon is the 34th pitcher this year to allow at least 12 hits in a start but the first to earn the win. It is only the third time in franchise history a pitcher has allowed at least 12 hits but given up only one run. The 12 hits allowed were one shy of Colon’s career high. Colon walked none and struck out seven in improving to 14-12 and lowering his ERA to 4.02.

RHP Dillon Gee will look to move over .500 for the first time in almost two months when he takes the mound for the Mets on Wednesday night in the finale of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field. Gee earned the win last Friday, when he allowed three runs on nine hits and two walks while striking out four over 5 1/3 innings as the Mets edged the Nationals, 4-3. With the win, Gee improved to 3-1 with a 3.60 ERA in his last four starts. He hasn’t been above .500 since July 24. Gee is 3-0 with a 2.30 ERA in five career starts against the Marlins. He has his best start of the season the last time he opposed the Marlins on Apr. 27, when he earned the win after allowing three hits over eight shutout innings in the Mets’ 4-0 victory.