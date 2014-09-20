RHP Zack Wheeler, a native of suburban Atlanta, improved to 6-1 with a 1.92 ERA over his last 13 road starts with six scoreless inning against the Braves on Friday. He struck out seven while allowing five hits and walking two. It was the 21st quality start of the year for Wheeler, giving him the team lead. He is 11-10 with a 3.49 ERA.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was out of the lineup Friday after passing a kidney stone Thursday, when the Mets were off. He has just one hit in 14 at-bats over his past seven games. Nieuwenhuis is hitting .242 with three homers in 57 games with the Mets after batting .262 with 11 homers in 57 games for Triple-A Las Vegas.

CF Juan Lagares didn’t make the trip to Atlanta with the Mets and is likely out for the rest of the season with a sprained right elbow suffered Tuesday against Miami while making a throw. He has a .281 batting average with four homers, 47 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 116 games while playing Gold Glove-caliber defense.

3B Daniel Murphy, who had been 6-for-32 since coming off the disabled list on Sept. 9, was 4-for-5 with a double to raise his average to .299. It was the fourth four-hit game of his career and second this season.

LHP Jonathon Niese, 8-11 with a 3.55 ERA, will be looking for his first victory against the Braves since 2012 when he faces them in Atlanta on Saturday night. He lost to the Braves in New York in late August and is 6-6 with a 3.50 ERA for his career against then, including 2-2 with a 5.68 ERA in Atlanta. Justin Upton is hitting .450 against Niese, while Freddie Freeman and Jason Heyward each have two homers.