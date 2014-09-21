C Travis d‘Arnaud got his second triple of the season. He became the team’s first catcher to get two triples in a season since Mike Piazza in 2002. Jerry Grote set the team record with five in 1975.

2B Dilson Herrera hit a two-run homer, his third, and first since Sept. 5 at Cincinnati. All three of Herrera’s homers have come on the road. He had to leave the game early with a right quad strain in the sixth inning while trying to beat out an infield hit. The extent of his injury is not known, but manager Terry Collins said Herrera will not play Sunday.

RHP Jacob deGrom (8-6, 2.68) tied a major league record by striking out the first eight batter he faced in his last start, but received no decision after allowing three runs in seven innings. DeGrom beat Atlanta on July 8 with seven scoreless innings. The Braves beat him 3-1 on July 2, his only previous start at Turner Field. Over his last 14 starts deGrom is 8-2 with a 1.93 ERA.

CF Curtis Granderson has hit five of his 19 home runs against the Braves. He is one homer shy of his seventh career 20-homer season. Granderson is batting .290 (18-for-62) in September with 13 RBIs.

LHP Jonathon Niese (9-11) allowed two runs on seven hits and one walk over 7 1/3 innings, with five strikeouts on Saturday. It was his first victory in three starts against Atlanta this season. He’s pitched six innings in 10 consecutive starts, eight of which have been quality starts.