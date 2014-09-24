OF Juan Lagares is hitting .281 with four homers and 47 RBIs this season. He left a game April 14 with a pulled right hamstring and was on the disabled list April 15 to May 1. He also went on DL on June 2 with right intercostal strain but has since returned. Manager Terry Collins said Tuesday he will not need surgery. “He’s going to go through the rehab process that’s going to take some time to get the muscles in the elbow stronger,” Collins said. “But like every baseball player, due to all the balls you throw, it’s never clean, but it’s nothing that they think they need to surgically repair, which is huge for us, because he would miss major time next year, and now he won’t have to.”

INF Wilfredo Tovar was called up from Double-A Binghamton of the Eastern League after the Mets’ game on Sunday. He hit .200 in 15 at-bats for the Mets in 2013 and then hit .288 in 278 at-bats for Double-A Binghamton this year, with 11 doubles, two triples and two homers with 10 steals. He did not play Tuesday.

RHP Jacob deGrom will not pitch the rest of the season after throwing 140 1/3 innings in 22 starts in his first Major League season. He has an ERA of 2.63 with a record of 9-6 and is a Rookie of the Year candidate. “That would be a great honor. But I try not to think about it,” he said. So how did he take the news? “Just exactly how you’d expect him to take it,” manager Terry Collins said. “That is, he understands completely. You know what? One more start isn’t going to bury any boats. One more start isn’t going to show everybody that he belongs here. But one more start could lead to some trouble. And we’re going to avoid that. The big picture was to make sure when this season was over that those five guys were going to be healthy. We think we’ve reached that point.”

RHP Bartolo Colon got the start in Washington on Tuesday against the Nationals. He gave up four runs in the fifth, including a three-run homer by Adam LaRoche, and was tagged with the loss even though he gave up just five hits in six innings.

3B Daniel Murphy entered Tuesday with an average of .295, the ninth-best mark in the National League. He was hitting .329 on the road through Monday, the best mark in the league. He entered Tuesday with 12 hits in 26 at-bats at Nationals Park. Murphy was hitless in four at-bats Tuesday as his average fell to .293.

RHP Dillon Gee is slated to start on Wednesday in Washington against the Nationals. He was the loser Sept. 17 as the Mets lost at home 4-3 to the Miami Marlins. He lost to Washington 4-1 at home in August and is 8-7 with an ERA of 3.51 in his career against Washington and 4-1 with an ERA of 3.57 in six career starts at Nationals Park.