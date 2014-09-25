FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New York Mets - PlayerWatch
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Echo Trending HP
September 25, 2014 / 10:04 PM / 3 years ago

New York Mets - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

C Travis d‘Arnaud has seven doubles, two triples and a homer and is hitting .313 in September. He was “banged up,” according to manager Terry Collins, and was not in the starting lineup before Wednesday’s game was rained out in Washington against the Nationals.

RHP Zack Wheeler will make his last start of the season Thursday at Washington in the second game of a day-night doubleheader. He is 2-5 with an ERA of 5.05 in his career against the Nationals and 2-1 at Nationals Park. In his last start he got the win in a 5-0 Mets’ victory at Atlanta as he allowed five hits and two walks in six innings.

3B Daniel Murphy entered Wednesday with an average of .293, the ninth-best mark in the National League. He is hitting .400 this year at Nationals Park.

RHP Dillon Gee will get the start on Thursday in Washington against the Nationals in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. He was the loser Sept. 17 as the Mets lost at home 4-3 to the Miami Marlins. He lost to Washington 4-1 at home in August and is 8-7 with an ERA of 3.51 in his career against Washington and 4-1 with an ERA of 3.57 in six career starts at Nationals Park. He has 45 straight starts of at least five innings.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.