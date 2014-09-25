C Travis d‘Arnaud has seven doubles, two triples and a homer and is hitting .313 in September. He was “banged up,” according to manager Terry Collins, and was not in the starting lineup before Wednesday’s game was rained out in Washington against the Nationals.

RHP Zack Wheeler will make his last start of the season Thursday at Washington in the second game of a day-night doubleheader. He is 2-5 with an ERA of 5.05 in his career against the Nationals and 2-1 at Nationals Park. In his last start he got the win in a 5-0 Mets’ victory at Atlanta as he allowed five hits and two walks in six innings.

3B Daniel Murphy entered Wednesday with an average of .293, the ninth-best mark in the National League. He is hitting .400 this year at Nationals Park.

RHP Dillon Gee will get the start on Thursday in Washington against the Nationals in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. He was the loser Sept. 17 as the Mets lost at home 4-3 to the Miami Marlins. He lost to Washington 4-1 at home in August and is 8-7 with an ERA of 3.51 in his career against Washington and 4-1 with an ERA of 3.57 in six career starts at Nationals Park. He has 45 straight starts of at least five innings.