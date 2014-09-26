2B Wilmer Flores had three hits in the first game Thursday to up his average to .252. But he was held hitless in three at bats in the second game and his average fell to .249.

RHP Zack Wheeler made his last start of the season Thursday at Washington in the second game of a day-night doubleheader. He gave up four hits and three runs with three walks in five innings and fell to 11-11 with an ERA of 3.54 in his last start of the year. He is now 2-6 in his career against the Nationals. “That’s great for him,” Collins said in reference to Wheeler’s 32 starts. “I told him the other day that we planned on winning next year and (he‘s) got to go out there and know what it’s like, and he did that, and he’ll be better because of it.” Said Wheeler: “I had games where I was up and down during the year. But that’s part of the learning process and it’ll make me that much better next year. They hit one ball hard the whole night. I did walk three guys and I did hit a guy. It was just one of those games where they were finding holes and they were dropping in. It’s not the way I wanted to go out this year.”

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis had two hits, including a double, in the first game of the doubleheader on Thursday. Manager Terry Collins feels he can come into spring training with a chance to compete for a starting job in the outfield. He was retired as pinch-hitter in the second game and is hitting .259.

OF Curtis Granderson had three hits and three RBIs in the first game of the day-night doubleheader on Thursday. “He is going to hit homers. He has the power. The swing is so much longer through the zone. He just looks so much better at the plate,” manager Terry Collins said of Granderson, who is hitting .230 after going 1-for-3 in the nightcap.

3B Daniel Murphy entered Thursday with an average of .293, the ninth-best mark in the National League. He was 1-for-5 in the first game and 1-for-4 in the second game and is now hitting .292.

RHP Dillon Gee got the start on Thursday in Washington against the Nationals in the first game of a day-night doubleheader. He was the loser Sept. 17 as the Mets lost at home 4-3 to the Miami Marlins. Gee allowed four runs in five innings Thursday as he went at least five innings for the 46th start in a row, the longest active streak in the majors. Manager Terry Collins felt like Gee, who had strong start in April and May, was on his way to “15 or 16 wins, easy. Then he got hurt. He was just never able to bounce back from it.” Gee will finish the year 7-8 with an ERA of 4.00. “There are some mechanical things going on. That is not the Dillon Gee we know. That is not him. He has had a tough second half,” Collins said.