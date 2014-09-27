C Travis d‘Arnaud (bone chip in right elbow) will not play again this season. Mets manager Terry Collins said the bone chip came apart while d‘Arnaud made a throw against Washington on Tuesday. D‘Arnaud will undergo surgery next week and is expected to be fine for spring training. He finishes the season with a .242 average, 13 homers and 41 RBIs in 108 games. The 13 homers are tops among National League rookies.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis (illness) was scratched from the Mets’ lineup on Friday. Nieuwenhuis was expected to play centerfield and bat sixth but was sick upon reporting to the ballpark. He is batting .259 with three homers, 16 RBIs and four stolen bases in 61 games.

RHP Rafael Montero will make a spot start for the Mets in the penultimate game of the season Saturday, when the Mets host the Houston Astros at Citi Field. Montero is starting in place of RHP Jacob deGrom, the National League Rookie of the Year candidate who was shut down following his start Monday against the Atlanta Braves. Montero will be making his first appearance since Sept. 16, when he tossed a scoreless inning of relief in the Mets’ 9-1 win over the Miami Marlins, and his first start since Sept. 10, when he earned his first major league win by tossing 5 1/3 innings of shutout ball in the Mets’ 2-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies. This will be Montero’s first career appearance against the Astros.

OF Bobby Abreu announced his retirement Friday, effective at the end of the season. Mets manager Terry Collins strongly hinted Abreu would start Sunday’s season finale. Abreu, who didn’t play in 2013, is hitting .246 with one homer and 14 RBIs in 76 games spread out over two stints with the Mets, who signed him to a minor league contract on March 31. He is 3-for-8 as a pinch-hitter since being recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas on Sept. 9. Abreu is the active leader in doubles (574) and walks (1,475). He also ranks among the active top 10 in games played (third with 2,423), runs (fifth with 1,453), hits (seventh with 2,469) and RBIs (10th with 1,363).

LHP Jonathon Niese left his final start of the season on Friday after 5 1/3 scoreless innings due to an elevated heart rate. Niese allowed just three hits and walked none while striking out four before he exited the game. The Mets led 1-0 when he left, but RHP Carlos Torres allowed three runs in the sixth inning of the 3-1 loss. It was at least the third time in his career Niese has been forced from a game due to an elevated heart rate, but the first time since 2012. Mets manager Terry Collins said Friday that Niese will undergo further testing. Niese finishes the season 9-11 with a 3.40 ERA in 30 starts. The 3.40 ERA ties a career-low, set previously in 2012.