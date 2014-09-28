1B Lucas Duda chose the right time for some rare success against a left-handed pitcher Saturday night, when he hit a walk-off two-run homer off Astros LHP Tony Sipp with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Mets to a 2-1 win. It was the 29th homer of the season for Duda but just his second against a left-hander. He is hitting .180 in 111 at-bats against southpaws this year. Of Duda’s 73 career homers, only nine have come off left-handers. Overall this season, Duda is hitting .251 with 88 RBI. He is tied for third in the National League in homers and ranks eighth in RBI.

OF Kirk Nieuwenhuis was hospitalized Saturday with an infection. Manager Terry Collins said Nieuwenhuis was waiting on blood work to come back and likely wouldn’t be released until Sunday morning. Nieuwenhuis fell ill Friday, when he was scheduled to start for the Mets, but was scratched several hours before first pitch. He is hitting .259 with three homers, 16 RBIs and four stolen bases in 61 games.

RHP Bartolo Colon will pursue a trio of milestone feats when he takes the mound for the Mets in Sunday’s season finale against the Houston Astros at Citi Field. The 41-year-old Colon has 14 wins and has thrown 196 1/3 innings. With a win Sunday, he would not only reach 15 victories for the eighth time in his career but also become only the 20th pitcher 41 years or older to win 15 games in a season since 1900. In addition, Colon needs to throw 4 1/3 innings Sunday to throw more innings in a season than any pitcher 40 years or older in Mets history. LHP Tom Glavine threw 200 1/3 innings in 2007. Colon took the loss in his most recent start on Tuesday, when he gave up four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out four over six innings as the Mets fell to the Washington Nationals, 4-2. He is 7-3 with a 3.36 ERA in 11 career appearances against the Astros. Colon earned the win the last time he opposed the Astros on Sept. 8, 2013, when he allowed one run over six innings in the Oakland Athletics’ 7-2 victory.

LHP Jonathon Niese, who left his final start of the season Friday due to an elevated heart rate, is scheduled to undergo further examinations on Monday. Niese threw 5 1/3 shutout innings before exiting with an elevated heart rate for at least the third time in his career, though the first time since 2012. Manager Terry Collins said Saturday that Niese reported feeling more light-headed Friday than he had during his previous experiences with an elevated heart rate. Niese went 9-11 with a 3.40 ERA in 30 starts this year.